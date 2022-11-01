WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sauerkraut Kat and Cookout Christian will be driving a 27-foot-long Oscar Mayer Wienermobile through Wichita in November during their coast-to-coast weenie roast.

“We would love to “meat” you, give you a tour of the Wienermobile (you get to sit shotbun, of course), and talk more about life on the road as Hotdoggers,” said Sauerkraut Kat, an Oscar Mayer Hotdogger.

The Wiernermobile will be hauling buns to various locations from Tuesday, Nov. 8, through Monday, Nov. 14.

Locations include:

Don’t miss these events as Sauerkraut Kat and Cookout Christian plan to hand out Oscar Mayer’s iconic weenie whistles.