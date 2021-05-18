Other Kansas communities prepare for flooding

KANSAS (KSNW) – The emergency management director for Saline County said they are prepared. The county has decided to convert their COVID shelter to a flood relocation shelter to make sure everyone has a safe place to be.

Emergency management is also asking commissioners to declare a state of emergency Tuesday morning. So far county officials have estimated about 100,000 dollars of damage on roads.

County officials are asking residents to please be careful when traveling.

“If you are concerned if you’re living in a place that was normally when it rains, if you can stay somewhere else, during the time period, I would highly recommend that the shelter’s open, you need it. If you decide to stay where you are. And you do experience some flooding I just ask that you do not drive through floodwaters,” said Michelle Barkley, the Saline emergency management direct.

Also in Kansas, the city of Tescott is sandbagging businesses and homes as the water level of the Saline river is the same height as the bridge. That water fire officials said they expect to rise Monday night.