‘Our deck got washed away’: Augusta family recalls last week’s flood

AUGUSTA, Kan. (KSNW) – Parts of Augusta saw high flood waters last week. It forced some families to evacuate homes. The Crulls didn’t have to do that but say it left behind some damage.

“Is our house going to fall, because there was so much water and I was like, is it going to come through the front door?” said Jackson Crull, Augusta.

These are images they captured of their yard and home. Jackson says the backyard is now a mud pile.

“Our deck got washed away,” said Jackson.

Their basement windows leaked in water, causing damage throughout the basement.

“We had to pull the sheet rock off from the window,” said Jackson.

And rip up their carpeting. But the family says they’re happy, they’re okay.

“It could have been way worse than it was, I know some of our neighbors didn’t get as lucky,” said Jackson’s mother.

“I feel really thankful,” said Jackson.

Other communities like Rose Hill and Andover, were also hit hard by the floods. And the Crulls aren’t the only ones cleaning out. Dumpsters are filling up in Augusta.

“There’s a lot of activity going down in that area of clean up and people dragging out that soggy carpeting, that bad dry wall all of those things that were damaged,” said Keri Korthals, Butler County Emergency Management Director.

But the director says hopefully the worst is over.

“Dry out time is definitely something we need right now to just allow those water levels to fall, allow that ground to dry out,” said Korthals.

The Butler County Health Department will be in Augusta Tuesday for a free tetanus clinic, and they encourage anyone who was exposed to flood waters to get one. It will be at the Augusta Historic Train Depot from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.