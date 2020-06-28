‘Our vote is our voice’: Wichitans hosts rally to register people to vote

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A voter registration rally called ‘We are the Difference’ was held at North Woodland Park Saturday afternoon.

A large group of people gathered at the park and encouraged many of the attendees to register to vote.

“We can’t spread that message enough that we really need to vote cause our vote is our voice, it may be cliché but it’s true, so there’s lots of protests going on around and we need to take that from the streets to the polls,” said Angela Martinez, event organizer.

Participants were able to enjoy food, music, cultural performances and special guest speakers.

If you weren’t able to attend the event, people still have until July 14th to register for August’s primary election and until October 13th to register for November’s general election.

