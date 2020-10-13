‘Our worst nightmare’: Families devastated after 3 men hit and killed by train

STILWELL, Kan. (WDAF) — Friends and family are speaking out about a tragic crash that has devastated four families. Three neighborhood friends were killed and another critically injured Saturday.

Brent Moroney, Kevin Corbin, Troy Hamlin and another man were riding in a Jeep when it collided with a train in Stillwell, Kansas. Moroney, Corbin and Hamlin were killed. The other man, who’s family does not want him named at this time, is the hospital in critical condition.

“Always friends with everybody in the neighborhood, upstanding guys who are always willing to help out with projects around the neighborhood,” neighborhood friend John Bartsch said of the four men. “Having a great time with everybody, super friendly.”

Their grieving families told WDAF-TV that the four friends were interested in buying nearby land for recreational use and went together to look at it. Their families believe the men got lost, crossed over train tracks on private property, and didn’t hear or see the train coming.

“The shock and the finality have all certainly, just it’s something that the community will take a long time to get over,” Bartsch said.

The men who died left behind their wives and nine children. Another wife and her two children are watching their loved one fight for his life.

The families issued the following statement as they grieve:

“This is an unfathomable tragedy our families have had to endure. Brent, Kevin, and Troy are hard-working, loving, dedicated husbands and fathers who were enjoying a beautiful day with their families and adoring neighbors.

“They expressed interest in purchasing land in the area for recreational use to share amongst their families. The devastated families left behind are struggling to comprehend how this well-intentioned excursion turned into our worst nightmare.

“Our nine young children have lost their beloved fathers and uncle and two are watching their father fight for his life. We ask the community for their compassion as we work through this trying time.”

