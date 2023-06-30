WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Independence Day fireworks can trigger post-traumatic stress disorder for those who have served our country. The Wichita Veterans Motorcycle Club is determined to provide a safe space for those veterans.

“Just having this place to just come to, it takes the stress, it takes the pain away, even if it’s just for one hour, I am pain-free, I don’t think about my financial stress, how am I going to pay for rent or food,” Spencer Balint said.

The club is not only for motorcycle enthusiasts but for veterans who want a chance to bond with individuals that understand what it means to have served.

“Just him willing to listen literally helped. It’s the difference between me standing here today and not standing here today,” said Balint.

The group is meeting Saturday at their club near 47th Street South and Seneca. Doors open at seven.