WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — From Friday to Sunday, over 100 people competed in the 41st Annual Air Capital Open dart tournament in downtown Wichita.

“The tournament itself started in 1981,” said Wichita Dart Association Tournament Director and American Darts Organization Vice President, Matt Stoner.

The 41st Annual Air Capital Open attracts players from Kansas, Missouri, and worldwide.

“Texas, Colorado, South Dakota, we actually have the 65th-best player in the world from The Netherlands here,” said Stoner.

Getting that bullseye is a big deal in the darts world.

“People think oh darts it’s a bar sport, it’s a thing I play in my garage, but it’s actually competitive,” said Stoner.

The Wichita Dart Association’s Air Capital tournament gives local players a chance to compete nationally.

On Friday, two Wichita men qualified for a national darts final in Charlotte, NC this summer.

One of those players is William Stuart.

Stuart picked up darts in 2017 and turned it into a job by creating his own darts streaming site, USA Darts in 2020.

“Grew into a bigger thing than I ever anticipated,” said USA Darts Live Streaming Technician & darts player, William Stuart.

This tournament is also giving local players a chance to compete for $6,000 while also keeping the sport alive.

“We used to be very very big in the ’80s and ’90s and we’ve kind of decreased our membership of course cause that happens, new sports come about cornhole and such, but now we are on that rise,” said Stuart.

“Anyone can pick it up, it takes a minute to learn and a lifetime to master,” said Stoner.

The Wichita Dart Association is always looking to welcome new players, you can learn more here.