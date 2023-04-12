WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Genesis Health Clubs Foundation for Fitness and Tennis handed out over 1,000 pairs of shoes to kids in need on Tuesday.

The shoes were distributed to students at Washington Elementary School in Wichita.

DeAnn White, the executive director of the GFFT, said it means the world to the kids to get a new pair of shoes because many have outgrown their shoes at this point in the school year.

“For most of these children, this is their first time ever receiving a new pair of shoes. It’s all about self-esteem and pride for the children,” White said. “I love it when the kids come to me and say this is the best day of my life, and they are so excited and happy that they have a new pair of shoes.”

Money to do this event is collected from Genesis Health Club members throughout the year.