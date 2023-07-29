WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Over 150 people attended the Latin Leadership Summit put on by Governor Laura Kelly’s Kansas Hispanic and Latino American Affairs Commission (KHLAAC).

Attendees headed to Wichita State University to hear panels on a range of topics from public education, health, and civic engagement.

“We want the community to be able to clearly make the connection between our quality of our schools, the cost of our water, healthcare disparities, workers’ rights, issues with economic empowerment and development, so that we can take action through civic engagement,” said Carla Rivas D’Amico, KHLAAC executive director.

The summit is also a way for those across the state to connect and celebrate Latin leaders and continue policy work.