WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Sunday, over 150 cars were on display at the Sedgwick County Zoo for the Father’s Day Car Show.

Each year the Zoo holds the show.

Dads got into the Zoo for free with a paid admission.

“We are a huge piece of the Wichita community and days like this, where we can offer free days or half priced day or anything that can get more of the community out into the zoo, I think is a great opportunity. We couldn’t have asked for a better day the weather and just having the cars out and a ways to walk around I feel like it is kind of the theme of Father’s Day and spend time with your dads,” said Sedgwick County Zoo Communications Coordinator, Joseph Pepoon.

Over 150 cars entered the show.

Winners of each category received a custom painting created by one of the animals.