ANDOVER, Kan (KSNW) – This is the final day for large groups scheduled to lend a helping to those impacted by the Andover tornado. More than 70 people volunteering their time for the last day of group recovery efforts.

More than 1,600 people have helped volunteer over the past two weeks. One volunteer said it means to much to be able to lend a helping hand.

“It is just the best way you can spend your day,” said Leanne Kimbell, a volunteer on Saturday.

Leanne Kimbell said she met a lifelong friend cleaning up the Andover Central Park.

“When you are out doing something like this it is self selected you know they are going to be good people or they wouldn’t be here doing all this,” said Jan Wolcutt.

The new duo just two of the more than 70 people out on the final day of clean up.

“One minute they have everything just their life is just going on and then it is gone and everything to remind them – to remind them of what a disaster it was whatever they were going to tell me to do I was gonna do it,” said Wolcutt.

The drive of many of the volunteers inspiring many organization leaders the past two weeks.

“It has been a time where you realize that we are apart of a phenomenal community that really cares and loves each other,” said Major Nancy Powers, with The Salvation Army.

“It’s been amazing to see people who have driven I mean we have had people come in from Onawa there was a guy here from Missouri who came and worked,” said Rev. Hollie Tapley, the disaster response coordinator with the Great Plains United Methodists.

Some Volunteers even teaching their kids how to lend a hand.

“Just to educate their children on why it is important that we help people that we don’t know that we can make a difference in the world,” said Rev. Tapley.

Many organizers making sure to say thank you and even provide a free meal for their kindness.