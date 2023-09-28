WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita housing crisis is impacting hundreds of refugees who come to the community for a new life.

Over the last 12 months, The International Rescue Committee (IRC) settled 475 refugees in the Wichita area.

The IRC is accepting people from the Republic of Congo, Afghanistan, Somalia, Ukraine, Syria, and Central America.

It can take time to get families into permanent housing.

Within the last year, the ICR spent over $1 million to keep families in hotels while they wait for their new home.

In March 2023, single mom Zabibu Isombelo traveled from the Republic of Congo to Wichita with her seven children, ready for a new life.

“I was in the hotel for three weeks,” said Zabibu Isombelo.

The IRC said on average, families spend 25 days in a hotel waiting for housing.

“We have had to utilize hotels when families arrive because a lot of the landlords will not let us sign the lease until they arrive,” said Wichita IRC Executive Director Yeni Silva-Renteria.

The IRC said the availability and lack of affordable units can make it a challenge to find a place to stay, especially for families with more than seven.

Due to the Wichita housing crisis, Wichita’s IRC asked for a pause on accepting larger families about three months ago. It’s not a complete stop, but it led to the IRC using hotels more than ever.

“It was the fact that we knew that a family has been waiting for eight years and then were finally given the notice that they could travel to Wichita. And for me to say No, that could mean that they could wait another 5 years or more, or they couldn’t even get out of their country,” said Silva-Renteria.

Isombelo began the process to leave the Republic of Congo in 2017 a six-year wait.

Finally, in her permanent home, she works each day to learn and grow in her new community, all while supporting her family.

“It is a little bit hard for me to be here by myself without a husband or somebody to help me,” said Isombelo.

The IRC said it is trying to be creative to find housing but wants to see more affordable units for everyone and protections to keep prices reasonable.

The IRC works with multiple landlords but wants to see more interested in renting to refugees.

The City of Wichita does have a housing voucher program for those working with the IRC. It started in January 2022.

So far, 10 of the 50 vouchers have been utilized.

The city has several housing voucher programs for those experiencing homelessness or others in need, but it is maxed out with a waitlist of over 5,000.