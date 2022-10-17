WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Over 200 people competed in the second annual Pull a Plane for education event in Wichita on Saturday.

Over 200 people in teams of 25 had the chance to pull the over 80,000 pound Doc, B-29 plane.

The event is hosted by Doc’s Friends and WSU tech.

People of all ages had a chance to learn more about the aviation industry in Wichita.

“We’ve got to continue our claim to the air capital of the world. And doing that means inspiring the next generation of aviation workers, the next generation of pilots, and the next generation of those who are passionate of maintaining aircraft and going on to tell the story and that is what these types of events are about,” said Josh Wells, B-29 Doc and Doc’sFriends, Inc. executive director

The money raised is split between the WSU Tech Foundation and B-29 Doc to help finance Doc’s new home.