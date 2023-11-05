WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — There were 2,577 motorcyclists who participated in the 44th annual Wichita Toy Run Sunday.

The purpose of the Wichita Toy Run is to collect toys for underprivileged kids for Christmas.

Motorcyclists paraded from downtown Wichita all the way to Hartman Arena.

Eric Harang, who has dressed as the Grinch for the last three years, says the event is something he and all his military friends support.

“The way the world’s acting right now, I think we all need to show some kindness and some love to those less fortunate,” said Harang.

There was also a chili feed, prizes, vendors and more. All proceeds benefit the Salvation Army, USMC Toys for Tots and the Kansas Food Bank.