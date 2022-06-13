WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — At the end of May, the Kansas Department of Education launched the Sunflower Summer program for its second summer. This program gives Kansas students up to age 21 and their families free access to museums, zoos, historic landmarks, and outdoor locations. Thus far, over 28,000 Kansans have participated.

With 28,726 adults and children representing 7,949 families, this year’s turnout surpasses what the program saw during its first two weeks last year in its first summer.

“I’m so glad more Kansas families are getting out and experiencing all that Kansas has to offer — from our museums and zoos, to our historic landmarks and nature centers,” said Kansas Governor Laura Kelly. “My Administration will continue supporting programs like Sunflower Summer to prevent student learning loss and to ensure our kids have an educational — and fun — summer.”

According to Kansas Commissioner of Education Dr. Randy Watson, the program saw over 43,100 in total last summer.

“We’re on track to see even higher numbers this year. This program is not only beneficial to students and families, but it is also boosting travel and tourism within the state,” said Watson.

The Sunflower Summer program runs through August 14. To learn more about the program and how you can participate, click here.