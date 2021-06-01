Over 45,000 flew out of Wichita in April according to report

Dwight D. Eisenhower Airport (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport said 45,618 passengers flew out of Wichita in April.

The airport said it was an increase of 1,120% over April 2020, when only 3,738 passengers boarded planes due to the coronavirus pandemic. The airport said year-to-date enplanements are down 16%. 

There were an average of 25-weekday departures compared to only 10 last April.

Concession revenue increased with passengers, with food and gift increasing nearly 1,600%; rental cars up 440%, and parking revenue up 1,142%. April reports are found under Airport Business.

The airport also reports that cargo continues to grow, with outgoing cargo up 37% and incoming cargo up 25%. 

April 2021 Enplanements

AIRLINEAPRIL 2021 ENPLANEMENTSAPRIL 2020 ENPLANEMENTS# DIFFERENCE% DIFFERENCE
Allegiant3,013162,99718,731%
Alaska1,7572121,545729%
American12,5641,67610,888650%
Delta6,6646356,029949%
Frontier1,901121,88915,742%
Southwest7,4305066,9241,368%
United12,23068111,5491,696%
Charters5959100%
Total45,6183,73841,8801120%

