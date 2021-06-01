Over 45,000 flew out of Wichita in April according to report

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport said 45,618 passengers flew out of Wichita in April.
The airport said it was an increase of 1,120% over April 2020, when only 3,738 passengers boarded planes due to the coronavirus pandemic. The airport said year-to-date enplanements are down 16%.
There were an average of 25-weekday departures compared to only 10 last April.
Concession revenue increased with passengers, with food and gift increasing nearly 1,600%; rental cars up 440%, and parking revenue up 1,142%. April reports are found under Airport Business.
The airport also reports that cargo continues to grow, with outgoing cargo up 37% and incoming cargo up 25%.
April 2021 Enplanements
|AIRLINE
|APRIL 2021 ENPLANEMENTS
|APRIL 2020 ENPLANEMENTS
|# DIFFERENCE
|% DIFFERENCE
|Allegiant
|3,013
|16
|2,997
|18,731%
|Alaska
|1,757
|212
|1,545
|729%
|American
|12,564
|1,676
|10,888
|650%
|Delta
|6,664
|635
|6,029
|949%
|Frontier
|1,901
|12
|1,889
|15,742%
|Southwest
|7,430
|506
|6,924
|1,368%
|United
|12,230
|681
|11,549
|1,696%
|Charters
|59
|–
|59
|100%
|Total
|45,618
|3,738
|41,880
|1120%