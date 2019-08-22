Over 5,000 people without power in Sedgwick and some surrounding counties

(KSNW) – Thousands of Westar Energy customers are without power as heavy storms move across central Kansas.

According to Westar’s outage map, over 5,500 people are without power in central Kansas, including residents in parts of Reno, Marion, and McPherson counties. As many as 4,563 of the customers affected, including Wichita Dwight D Eisenhower National Airport, are located in Sedgwick county, as of 9 p.m. Wednesday.

You can check Westar’s outage map and follow along with updates as crews work to restore power to affected areas.

Helpful Links: https://poweroutage.us/area/state/kansas

Westar Energy