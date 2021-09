WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Evergy is reporting 5,408 customers without power in east Wichita.

Outages range from East 29th St N to Central Ave and from Oliver to N Rock Rd.

Many traffic lights in the affected area are out.

Map of power outage in east Wichita

Evergy is not aware of what caused the outage.

According to the outage map, the first report of an outage is from 5:09 p.m.

The outage map states the estimated restoration time is 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.

KSN will share more information as it becomes available.