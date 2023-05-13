WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Over 700 people turned out for the 11th annual Girls on the Run 5K in downtown Wichita on Saturday.

Girls on the Run is a non-profit that works with third through eighth-grade girls. The program helps inspire girl empowerment through confidence and kindness.

“One of the best things is at the very end, before their 5K, is each team does a community project, so they really get that sense of contribution and how to give back while they are building their self-esteem too,” said Stephanie Hislop, Girls on the Run Heart of Kansas marketing and events coordinator.

Girls participate in the 10-week program each fall and spring, and it wraps up with the big 5K.