Overland Park company ‘Black & Veatch’ awarded Exporter of the Year

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Overland Park engineering company Black & Veatch received the Governor’s Exporter of the Year award on Monday.

Gov. Laura Kelly presented the company with the award during a ceremony at the Kansas Statehouse.

“Our export industry is critical to our economy, and both finalists for the Governor’s Exporter of the Year Award demonstrated exemplary exporting performance and a steadfast commitment to long-term sustainability,” Gov. Kelly said. “Congratulations to Black & Veatch on this well-deserved recognition. Your accomplishments have helped improve quality of life, create economic opportunities in our state and reduce environmental impacts worldwide.”

Black & Veatch began exporting in 1961 and currently exports to 173 countries. The company contracts with the federal government to tackle infrastructure projects in underdeveloped parts of the world. Their infrastructure projects address power, water, gas/fuels, mining, telecommunications, utilities, transportation and other needs worldwide.

Last year, Black & Veatch announced it would no longer participate in new coal-based power market design and construction and instead focus on carbon-free, clean-energy technologies.