Overland Park in top 5 ‘Best Cities to Live in America’ for 2021

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WDAF) – In Niche’s 2021 Best Cities to Live in America list, Overland Park, Kansas took the fourth overall spot.

According to Niche, their methodology takes into account quality of local schools, crime rates, housing trends and employment statistics, among others, when it comes to calculating their rankings.

Niche also ranks the Best Cities to Buy a House in America and Overland Park takes the top spot on that list.

Overland Park’s proximity to Kansas City assists in its increased ranking, serving as a major suburb.

Top 5

The Woodlands, Texas Arlington, Virginia Naperville, Illinois Overland Park, Kansas Cambridge, Massachusetts

In cities full report card, Overland park was awarded an “A” in all but four categories:

Crime and Safety – C+

Weather – B

Cost of Living – B

Commute – B+

When it comes to diversity, however, Overland Park ranks 208 out of 228 in Niche’s rankings.

The top Missouri city to live in America was Columbia, Missouri which sat at No. 25 on the national rankings.