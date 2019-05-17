Overland Park man pleads guilty of having 44,000 images of child porn

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KSNW) – A 32-year-old Overland Park man today admitted he collected more than 44,000 images of child porn, some of which were shared with other computer users.

Robert A. Weick, Overland Park, pleaded guilty to one count of distributing child pornography. Weick came under investigation when a task force officer from the FBI used a file-sharing program to download child pornography from Weick’s computer. When investigators served a search warrant at Weick’s home, they discovered approximately 44,000 images and 500 videos containing child pornography.

Sentencing is set for Sept. 3. Both parties have agreed to recommend a sentence of 100 months in federal prison and $28,000 in restitution to victims who have been identified by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.