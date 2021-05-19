Overland Park police officers swap police gear for lawnmowers to help homeowner

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WDAF) – Someone living in Overland Park caught officers off guard.

The person snapped pictures as officers worked this week, but they weren’t on patrol. They traded in police gear for lawnmowers and helped an older homeowner with yard work.

The department said all of the work was completed between service calls the officers received.

Police said man recently lost his spouse and had fallen a little behind on some outdoor chores. Thanks to the officers, his yard is back up to code.

