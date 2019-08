WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Law enforcement is looking into what caused an early morning rollover crash Monday, leaving a child in critical condition.

It happened on eastbound Kellogg just past the Meridian exit around 1:20 Monday morning.

Two adults also sustained non-life threatening injuries in the rollover crash.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash. The crash temporarily closed down eastbound lanes of Kellogg, but those lanes are now back open.