DA: Owner of former Wichita car dealership to pay $75,000 in fines

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office says it has reached a consent judgment with the owner of a former Wichita used car dealership.

Jesse Berlin owned Wheatstate Motorsports, 6717 W. Kellogg. The Consumer Protection Division of the DA’s office alleges that he failed to deliver vehicle titles with 60 days of purchase to 17 different customers.

Investigators also say they checked business records and found that Berlin issued fraudulent 60-day tags on numerous vehicles.

Berlin denies violating the Kansas Consumer Protection Act, but District Attorney Marc Bennett says Berlin accepted a consent judgment to settle the matter. The DA says Berlin agreed to pay $75,000 in penalties and court costs.

Bennett also says Berlin acknowledged he owes $26,965 for vehicles he sold, but never paid 71B Auto Auction resulting in several titles being withheld from consumers. 71B has promised to release the titles to the buyers now that the matter is settled.

Wheatstate Motorsports is no longer in business. Bennett says the director of vehicles for the State of Kansas revoked Berlin’s used vehicle dealer license in May and issued an order prohibiting him from holding a vehicle sales license or obtaining any type of dealer license in Kansas.

The DA says Kansas law requires customers to get a certificate of title within 60 days of buying a vehicle. If the customer does not get the title within 60 days, the deal is considered fraudulent and void and the customer can get a refund.