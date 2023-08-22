WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Wichita is under an Ozone Alert today.

It means residents and businesses are asked to take action to reduce emissions that create ozone. To see the current air quality in Wichita, click here.

Conditions that can cause high ozone levels include:

High temperatures

Increased amounts of ozone on preceding days

High ozone upwind

High-wind conditions

KSN Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman explained why we are seeing the Ozone Alert. She said it happens in Wichita but not often.

“Due to the stagnant high-pressure system overhead, we do have wildfire smoke aloft that is trapped. Another contributing factor could be larger metropolitan areas’ pollutants, such as Kansas City’s, being injected into our air due to the weak wind flow around this huge high. The pollutants are trapped and keep getting circulated around,” Teachman said.

The following actions can help keep ozone levels low:

Refuel when it’s cool (after 6 p.m. or after dark)

Walk or ride your bike to work

Delay mowing and paint projects

Stop fueling at the sound of the click

Take your lunch to work to avoid driving

Turn off your car – don’t idle more than 30 seconds

Postpone errands

If you are sensitive to pollution, consider reducing your activity level or shortening the time you are active outdoors.

To receive an email when an Ozone Alert is issued, click here.