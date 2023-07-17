COLWICH, Kan. (KSNW) – The Monday night City Council meeting in Colwich was packed with area residents protesting a proposed solar project that could be built east of town.

“We just have eyesore after eyesore, and we are going to add another mile and a half onto that all the way into Maize,” said one resident to the council.

The proposed solar project would be built between Colwich and Maize.

Another resident, Jeff Hardin, says he does not like the look of an industrial size solar farm, and it would change the landscape.

“Because I grew up on a farm,” said Hardin. “And I love the land. And as you can tell, that’s not going to happen anymore.”

City councilmembers heard from several Invenergy energy representatives about the company and its proposal to add the wind project that could add power to the grid for up to 25,000 homes.

Some residents questioned where the power would go. They were told by one Invenergy representative the power would be added to the grid and could be part of the Southwest power pool. One spokesperson from Invenergy also said after it would build the solar project, it would turn it over to a company based out of Oklahoma.

“We are studying this proposal,” said Colwich City Councilmember Beth Bryan. “But we are listening to the community. And we are listening to Invenergy as well. We have to hear all sides and listen carefully.”

Bryan said the council will give a recommendation on the solar project to Sedgwick County commissioners. It’s the Sedgwick County Commission that could ultimately make a yes or no decision on the proposal.

“The feel with Colwich is that the farmland around it, the country feel, the living out here that (Solar project) could really change the way it looks, the way it feels,” said Bryan.

The next step for the proposed solar project, called the Chisholm Trail Solar Energy Project, would be to send a conditional use permit to the planning and zoning of Sedgwick County.

County commissioners in Sedgwick County tell KSN there will be at least three chances for public comment on the issue.

Invenergy also tells KSN they plan to turn in a conditional use permit in the third quarter of this year to get the ball rolling on the county level.