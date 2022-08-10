WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Wednesday, President Joe Biden signed the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act into law. This will help millions of veterans access new care and benefits for more than 20 toxic exposure-related conditions.

“It really just began in Wichita, Kansas, with a Vietnam veteran meeting that captured my attention,” said Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan.

That was about 10 years ago.

Sen. Moran has heard countless stories over the years on how veterans are impacted by toxic exposure conditions.

“Veterans of the war in Iraq and Afghanistan not only faced dangers of battle, they were breathing toxic smoke from burn pits,” said Biden.

“It creates presumptions for 23 conditions that veterans have had to fight their way through with the VA (Veterans Affairs) to try and get their healthcare benefits,” said Moran.

Moran said veterans have dealt with issues for years with the Department of VA, trying to get help after being exposed to toxic conditions when serving.

Now that the PACT Act is law, there is still work to do, according to Moran. He wants to make sure this bill is implemented properly.

“That it is helpful that it is not just a piece of paper and not just another law but something that actually makes a difference in the lives who serve,” said Moran.

Moran and Biden praised Congress for working together to help those who put their lives at risk for their country.

“It matters a great deal because these conditions have already taken such a toll on so many vets and their families,” said President Biden.

All these benefits are now available.

To learn more information about the PACT Act, click here.