GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – A pallet fire in Garden City has forced the closure of a busy street.

The fire is at R&R Pallet in the 2000 block of W. Mary Street.

The Garden City Police Department said the 1800-2200 blocks of W. Mary are shut down. Traffic is being diverted.

A photo above from the Garden City Fire Department shows the fire. The department anticipates the fire to be active most of the day.