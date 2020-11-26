Pandemic causes uncertainty among students and young workers

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As the pandemic continues to affect our community, some students and young workers are being hit harder than expected. What seems to be the root of the problem is the uncertainty of the future. In today’s unpredictable economy, Jennifer Alfaro, a junior at Wichita State University, says her main concern is getting a full time position upon graduating.

In addition to economic insecurity, as life has transitioned to being online, many students feel they miss human interaction beyond that of a computer screen. “The lack of breaks and doing everything online, and just constantly going has certainly affected my mental health and I know definitely for others, it’s a struggle” said Masara AL-Sharieh, WSU student.

Like many people, students are looking forward to when life can return to normal.