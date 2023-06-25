WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Pride celebrations continued Sunday as Wichita Pride hosted a Rally & Pride Parade.

The parade started at the Historic Sedgwick County Courthouse and made its way to Century II, where the Pride Festival began.

Those in the LGBTQ+ community, as well as allies, brought out their best rainbow and pride-themed floats to show their support.

“It’s nice to see that there are people out there that support us. It’s nice to see that we can be who we are and that people are there for us,” said Parade Attendee Jay Titus.

The Pride Festival featured over 30 vendors from local companies, as well as live performances, for the community to enjoy.

“Essentially, it’s a statement in a way that just gathering as queer people, as trans people, as people from all different communities… We’re showing that we’re here and that we belong here, and we have a place,” said Wichita Pride Board Secretary Evelyn English.

English says she is hopeful that events to celebrate pride will show the strength of the community despite the ongoing battle for LGBTQ+ rights.

“I think that especially nowadays with the way that legislation has been going, it’s important to get together and show the community that we’re here and we’re together,” said English.

Pride celebrations continued into the night, as Wichita Pride Inc. and Tallgrass Films collaborated to host Pridegrass Movie Night, where they showed “Moonlight.”

There will be two more Pridegrass Movie Nights. “The Bitter Tears of Petra von Kant” will be shown at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 29, at the Tallgrass Film Center, 120 E. 1st Street N. Suite 113. “Peter von Kant” will be shown at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 30, also at the Tallgrass Film Center.