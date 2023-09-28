WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A parent says some children were given marijuana-laced candy at Coleman Middle School on Wednesday. The parent told KSN News that the school had to call an ambulance.

KSN News reached out to Wichita Public Schools about the incident.

“There were a few students that consumed edibles at school,” Susan Arensman, WPS news and media relations manager, said. “Most were treated by the school nurse and sent home, but one student later reported not feeling well, and EMS was called.”

She said when EMS arrived, the help was refused.

Arensman said five students were involved. She did not say if that included the children who brought the edibles to school. She said the students would face appropriate consequences.

Arensman said school officials talked to the parents of the students involved. Other Coleman parents got this notification:

Today, a few students were discovered to have consumed edibles at school, which is a matter of concern. We kindly request that you have a conversation with your child regarding the potential risks and detrimental consequences associated with consuming items obtained from peers. Additionally, we would appreciate it if you could take a moment to inspect your child’s backpack to ensure their safety and well-being. “Safety and security of all our students is our number priority. Thank you for your continued support of Coleman Environmental Magnet Middle School.” Notificaton sent to Coleman Middle School parents

Arensman said the Wichita Police Department is handling the investigation.