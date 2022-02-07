SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — One Salina pastor was shocked after seeing a social media post regarding the book ‘All Boys Aren’t Blue’ by George M. Johnson in a Facebook group specifically for Salina school parents.

Chad Farber has been a member of this specific Facebook group for quite some time.

“The sample that we were given seemed very obscene,” Farber said.

Farber, who is a pastor at Central Baptist Church in Salina, says the passages he read from the book promote obscenity to minors.

“We cross-referenced it with Kansas statutes and so forth, and that led us to filing a formal complaint,” Farber said.

Farber says he has not read the book in its entirety.

The book’s author, George M. Johnson says this could lead to people taking some passages completely out of context.

“It’s actually teaching about grooming and how to recognize sexual abuse — because a lot of kids go through sexual abuse and trauma, and don’t know that they’ve gone through it,” Johnson said.

Salina Public Schools says the book has been on school shelves since late 2020.

A statement from the district reads in part:

“We’re at the building level review committee point and they have 15 days once the committee is appointed to make a determination.”

The district will discuss the issue during Tuesday’s school board meeting.

Farber says if the book is not removed, he is considering turning to the Kansas legislature to take up the issue.