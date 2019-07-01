Parents have mixed feelings on vaccination upgrades for students

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas kids may soon have to get two more vaccines before they got to school and not everyone is happy with the idea.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment held a public hearing on adding meningitis and hepatitis-A to the vaccine list.

Dozens of people explained why they believe the choice of vaccinating should be left up to the parent.

Debbie Mize said, “I just believe it should be our informed decision between us and our doctor. I’m not saying doctors are bad. If a parent chooses to vaccinate, that is their freedom and their choice.”

“Having seen the morbidity that comes from meningitis, having seen the morbidity that comes from children getting dehydrated from hepatitis-a,” says John Eplee. “Just the facts folks, just what I’ve seen, I guarantee that on balance it is for the greater good that we are here today.”

A state statute does allow people to opt out of vaccine requirements if they have a religious or medical reason.