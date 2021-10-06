Parents of Cedric Lofton demand access to video showing son’s death while in custody

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It has been ten days since the death of 17-year-old Cedric “CJ” Lofton.

Now, Sarah Harrison and Chad Lofton, the parents of Cedric Lofton, are demanding access to video showing the death of their son while in custody.

The civil rights attorney for Harrison and Chad Lofton sent a formal request under Kansas law to the Wichita Police Department, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Sedgwick County and the Sedgwick County Sheriff Department demanding that the parents of Cedric Lofton are given access to any videos of the incidents that resulted in the death of their son.

You can read the formal request here.

The Civil Rights Attorney? Chicago-based Andrew M. Stroth.

Stroth is also in the council regarding another highly publicized case with law enforcement, the 2017 swatting incident that ended with the Wichita Police Department shooting and killing Andrew Finch.

“We need to see, the family needs to see, and ultimately the community needs to see what’s on that video,” said Stroth.

Stroth says this request for the family to privately see all videos related to the incident involving Cedric Lofton is their right, “The family wants to see all of the videos. The family wants to know the specific timetable of the pre, during, and post; and the family wants to know why a 17-year-old teenage boy unarmed ends up dead.”

Wichita NAACP President Larry Burks says he has seen bodycam footage of Wichita Police with Lofton prior to him being dropped off at the Juvenile Intake Assessment Center and Wichita police officers clearing the scene. He says that portion of the video ends with Lofton in JIAC, still alive.

Burks explained, “Seemed like other than being irritated for having that done to him [being taken to JIAC] and the transport thereof, he was in relatively good shape, good condition.”

Law enforcement has released a timeline of events – investigators say Lofton was in good enough condition to allow WPD to leave at 4:16 a.m., but when the WPD returned at 5:19 a.m. they found him unresponsive.

Burks added, “Someone from the facility was doing CPR on him. He was handcuffed behind his back. Didn’t seem responsive per the way that we saw it.”)*

Stroth says the family wants to see all videos related to Lofton’s death, “The family has not seen the critical video that we think exists from JIAC.”

Burks says the family should be allowed to watch all videos from JIAC relating to Lofton, “We just saw the Wichita Police Department taking him from his home to that facility. Whatever happened there, the footage there, we never had the chance to see. But more so than anyone else, the family has the right to be able to review that.”