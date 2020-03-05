Parents of victims in deadly Wichita hotel shooting plead for help finding the killer

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It has been a little more than two months since George Kirksey and Alicia Roman were murdered at Hotel at WaterWalk.

Since then, the suspect has been on the run. Now, both families are pleading for the public to help them find Kyle Young, the man police say is allegedly responsible.

The families say it is a step towards justice.

“To see that today gave me such hope that we might be finally getting to a point where we can find this person,” said Dorsha Kirksey, George’s mon.

“I feel like finally something was being done. We weren’t just sitting back waiting any longer,” said Gina Roman, Alicia’s mom.

Both families agree it won’t bring their loved ones back.

“Come forward and help us get justice for George and Alicia,” added Dorsha.

