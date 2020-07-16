Parents react to Gov. Kelly’s executive order to delay start of school

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Parents are reacting to Governor Laura Kelly’s decision to delay the start of school until after Labor Day. Not every parent is happy about it.

“The children have no business going back right now,” said Madeline Sones-Lovelace.

“I think that kids are going to fall so far behind in school if we keep pushing it back,” said Kyndel Mooningham.

The parents KSN spoke to are split on the Governor’s order to delay the start of school.

Madeline Sones-Lovelace has five children in Wichita Public Schools. She feels relieved to see it pushed back due to the recent spike in cases.

“Sending them back would be like sending them to the front line of war and just saying well, they’ll be okay,” said Sones-Lovelace.

And not just for her kids safety but also for the teachers and staff. She said the risk is too great if someone at school tests positive and then everyone exposing their families.

“It’s just a domino effect,” said Sones-Lovelace.

Kyndel Mooningham’s son will start first grade this year in Haysville. She feels it’s unnecessary to delay schools. she believes parents should be given the option rather than the decision handed down as an executive order.

“I think it should be up to the parents discretion on whether they send their kids to school,” said Mooningham. “Yes I want my kid to be safe by all means, I don’t want him to contract the virus. but you know we can’t live in fear.”