Parents show concern as fights break out at Topeka high school football game

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Some parents are showing concern for their children’s safety after police get involved at a Topeka West High School football game.

A Topeka West parent claims a group of armed men threatened and attempted to jump one of her kids while attending a game against Hayden High School Friday, Sept. 17.

“This is the first year 501 has let me down,” one parent said, whose kids were at the game. “And I will be removing my children within the next semester out of the 501 districts.”

Topeka Public Schools released the following statement after the incident occurred:

Anytime any incident occurs at any extracurricular event, the appropriate school and safety officials address such matters. We appreciate the Topeka Public Schools Police Department who attend Hummer [Sports Park] events to ensure immediate intervention occurs if an incident arises.” Topeka Public Schools spokesperson

“I am aware that our communications department shared that anytime any incident occurs at any extracurricular event, the appropriate school and safety officials address such matters,” Dr. Ardy Dehdasht said, principal of Topeka West. “And we appreciate the Topeka Public Schools Police Department who attend Hummer events to ensure immediate intervention occurs if an incident arises. Providing a fun, and family-friendly atmosphere for spectators is a priority. We look forward to all of our future home games at Hummer Sports Complex. As the principal of Topeka West High School, I stand ready to address any concerns. If you have additional questions, please don’t hesitate to reach out to our communications department.”