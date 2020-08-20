Parents worry about their jobs if USD 259 goes full remote

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- USD 259 Board of Education will be meeting at North High to decide whether they will start fully remote or keep the three learning options in place.

If they choose remote, parents said it could mean losing their jobs.

“I don’t know what we’re going to do and I think that’s kind of how everybody else feels too, we just don’t know,” said Parent Aubrey Galloway.

With summer programs ending, some families said their children need to be on campus to learn.

For Andrea Black, she doesn’t have anyone in Wichita to help her out.

“I’m a single mom, we’re doing it all by ourselves,” said Andrea Black.

Aubrey Galloway and her husband both work full time.

“We both have to work, we don’t choose to work, we have to,” said Galloway.

Both parents have kids enrolled for in-person classes, but they are concerned about the upcoming vote on August 20th and the possibility that USD 259 could start remotely.

“How am I going to even think about teaching him something when with travel time I’m at work 6-4 everyday,” said Black.

“Are we going to have to quit our jobs, are we going to have to end up leaving out kids with people that we wouldn’t necessarily want to, I mean that’s kind of where it comes down to,” said Galloway.

Both parents said they hope the board will think about parents in similar situations, who have few options if remote learning is the only option.

“I am just hoping that they’ll leave it like it is so that he can go in person and get his education and I can work and provide for me and my two kids.,” said Black.

