WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Park City is moving forward on a historic horse racing facility at the former Wichita Greyhound Park.

The city council approved zoning for the Golden Circle Historic Horse Racing Facility. The Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission approved a license back in July.

The new attraction will be home to 1,000 historic horse racing machines. In addition to the machines, there will be Gilley’s Dance Hall and Dining inside, along with a new hotel.

The plan is to open the facility by next year. More than 400 jobs will be created.