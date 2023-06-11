PARK CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — According to the Park City Police Department (PCPD), a man who entered a Park City home without permission was shot to death early Saturday morning.

The PCPD says they received a call at 2:25 a.m. for the report of a shooting in the 1700 block of E 69th Ct N.

When officers arrived at the home, they found a man who had been shot.

The man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. The PCPD says he was later pronounced dead.

According to the PCPD, a preliminary investigation revealed that the man had entered the home without permission and threatened at least one of the people there before he was shot by one of them.

The shooting is under investigation. No more information is being released by the PCPD at this time.

KSN does not identify suspects unless charges are filed in their case.