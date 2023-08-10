PARK CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Park City Police Department is warning of the dangers of K-2 and Spice.

“K-2 or ‘Spice’ is a synthetic form of marijuana that is illegal,” the PCPD said.

The Park City police say it is often marketed and sold to younger people.

According to the PCPD, the FBI reports numerous poisoning cases have happened recently across the United States after users smoked or ingested K-2 or Spice that was mixed with rat poison or other pesticides.

Park City police say severe injuries and deaths have occurred after smoking or ingesting K-2 or Spice.

Symptoms of ingesting K-2 or Spice include seizures, bruising, nosebleeds, bleeding gums, vomiting blood, and blood in the urine.

“Any street drug can be mixed with other substances without your knowledge,” the PCPD said. “Warn those you love about the danger.”