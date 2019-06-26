Park City teen honored for pulling boy from floodwater

PARK CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – A Park City teen was honored for his bravery and heroism.

On May 26, a 12-year-old boy was swept into the flood swift moving Chisholm Creek.

That’s when 16-year-old Geoffrey Lopez jumped into action.

While others were calling 911, Lopez climbed onto a tree branch and pulled the kid to safety.

“He really couldn’t help himself so I mean, I might as well just go ahead and help him you know. Getting this award, I mean, I never really had an award so I mean it feels good just knowing that I could like play my part you know,” Lopez told KSN News.

Lopez was given a life-saving award along with the very first park city mayor’s challenge coin for going above and beyond.