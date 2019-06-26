Park City teen honored for pulling boy from floodwater

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

PARK CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – A Park City teen was honored for his bravery and heroism.

On May 26, a 12-year-old boy was swept into the flood swift moving Chisholm Creek.

That’s when 16-year-old Geoffrey Lopez jumped into action.

While others were calling 911, Lopez climbed onto a tree branch and pulled the kid to safety.

“He really couldn’t help himself so I mean, I might as well just go ahead and help him you know. Getting this award, I mean, I never really had an award so I mean it feels good just knowing that I could like play my part you know,” Lopez told KSN News.

Lopez was given a life-saving award along with the very first park city mayor’s challenge coin for going above and beyond.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather