Park City teen to be recognized with lifesaving awards

PARK CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – A Park City teen will be recognized with lifesaving awards.

Geoffrey Lopez, 16, rescued 12-year-old Gunner Banta from the raging floodwaters of the Chisholm Creek on May 26. Park City will present Geoffrey with awards in recognition of his bravery at a city council meeting on Tuesday, June 25, at 6 p.m.

Banter attempted to cross the low water bridge on his bicycle and was swept downstream by the strong current. Lopez witnessed this happen and acted quickly to summon assistance in rescuing Gunner. Geoffrey yelled out to other bystanders to call 911 for assistance. He climbed out onto a tree branch from which he could reach Gunner and pull him to safety.

Police, fire and EMS arrived shortly afterward, and Gunner was treated by EMS for some minor injuries he sustained.