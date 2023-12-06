WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Park City’s Amazon facility is expecting to process 1.5 million packages ahead of Christmas.

The facility takes up about 22 football fields and is 1.2 million square feet. The facility has about 3 million individual packages now, but that fluctuates throughout the year.

“We’ll be doing about 60,000 packages a day now. That’s roughly about 1.5 million packages just for the six weeks of the holiday season alone,” said Dillon Cole, senior operations manager at Park City Amazon.

The facility plans on reopening hiring starting in January.

“We have postponed any more hiring just until the Christmas season’s over,” said Cole.