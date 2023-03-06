WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The next time you park at Century II, you can leave your quarters at home. The parking lot is going to a digital payment system. Instead of feeding quarters into a meter, you will pay through a mobile app.

Century II Performing Arts and Convention Center is partnering with ParkMobile, which is already used in some other Kansas towns. The ParkMobile app is available for iPhone and Android devices and can be accessed on a mobile web browser.

(Courtesy ParkMobile and Century II)

Starting on Monday, March 13, a person who parks at Century II will need to use the mobile or web app, enter the lot’s zone number or scan the QR code posted on signs around the parking spot, input their license plate number, add payment information, and touch the “Start Parking” button to begin the session.

If you do not have a smartphone, you can call 877-727-5973.

The ParkMobile system is for the parking lots east of Century II and south of the former library.

Century II’s General Manager Chris Whitney says the new system will be better for visitors because they won’t need to return to the parking lot to feed the meter.

“By integrating ParkMobile’s digital parking payment system, our guests can now park at our events in a more seamless and efficient manner,” Whitney said in a news release. “Visitors will use ParkMobile for daily and event parking, creating a contactless parking experience.”

Parking will cost $5 for everyday parking, but event parking will fluctuate on a per-event basis.

ParkMobile says it has 45 million users across North America.

“Our zone parking capability was our first feature and continues to be the most popular one we offer,” David Hoyt, ParkMobile chief revenue officer, said. “We provide multiple ways for users to pay for their parking session directly through their phone. We’re excited to introduce Century II to our platform.”

Century II has partnered with The Car Park for daily enforcement. The Car Park will handle violations directly.