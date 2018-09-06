Parking changes for Frontiers in Flight air show due to recent rain

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Planning on going to the Frontiers in Flight air show at McConnell this weekend? Be sure to check on the parking changes.

Due to recent rain, Textron Aviation Field will be closed to parking for the event.

All civilian guests are invited to park at Spirit AeroSystems and Air Capital Flight Line.

According to Daniel R. de La Fé, 2nd Lt., USAF, event organizers are working hard to get more shuttles to shuttle guests to and from the air show viewing area.

WPD and the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office will direct without DoD ID Cardholder access to the secondary parking location for the event.

Col. Josh Olson, 22nd Air Refueling Wing Commander, issued the following statement: