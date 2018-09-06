Parking changes for Frontiers in Flight air show due to recent rain
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Planning on going to the Frontiers in Flight air show at McConnell this weekend? Be sure to check on the parking changes.
Due to recent rain, Textron Aviation Field will be closed to parking for the event.
All civilian guests are invited to park at Spirit AeroSystems and Air Capital Flight Line.
According to Daniel R. de La Fé, 2nd Lt., USAF, event organizers are working hard to get more shuttles to shuttle guests to and from the air show viewing area.
WPD and the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office will direct without DoD ID Cardholder access to the secondary parking location for the event.
Col. Josh Olson, 22nd Air Refueling Wing Commander, issued the following statement:
Guests of McConnell Air Force Base,
Unfortunately, we have to make a change to the Frontiers in Flight parking
plan.
Due to the four inches of rain over the last three days, guests will be
unable to park at the Textron Aviation (Cessna) Field. I made this decision
out of an abundance of caution; my primary concern is the safety of all air
show attendees.
Please plan to park at Spirit AeroSystems and Air Capital Flight Line for
free shuttle service to the air show ramp. Regrettably, this shift in the
parking plan will cause significant delays at the conclusion of the event as
we shuttle you back to the parking area.
Thank you in advance for your patience. I sincerely apologize for this
short-notice change. Our team is working to secure more shuttle busses to
ensure your air show experience is enjoyable.
