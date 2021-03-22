Private Christian school teacher arrested for ‘unlawful sexual relations’ with underage student

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department announced Monday that they have arrested 41-year-old Matthew McFarren of Wichita for Unlawful Sexual Relations in violation of K.S.A. 21-5512. McFarren was a High School teacher at Trinity Academy.

WPD said in March, officials were notified of possible sexual relations occurring between McFarren and a 16-year-old student. McFarren was arrested on Saturday following an investigation.

Wichita police said Trinity Academy officials are cooperating with the investigation. The case has been presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.