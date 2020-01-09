1  of  2
Live Now
Big Game Bound Watch KSN News at Noon

Parolee in double homicide admits to drug trafficking

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – A Kansas man who spent nearly four decades in prison for a suburban St. Louis bar robbery in which an off-duty police officer and a chemist were killed has pleaded guilty to trafficking drugs in central Missouri while he was on parole.

Sixty-seven-year-old Robert Lucious Toney, of Olathe, Kansas, pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court in Jefferson City to distributing methamphetamine, possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and crossing state lines in aid of a racketeering enterprise.

Toney was released on parole in 2010 in the double homicide case. He faces between 10 years and life in prison for the new conviction.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories