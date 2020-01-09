Parolee in double homicide admits to drug trafficking

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – A Kansas man who spent nearly four decades in prison for a suburban St. Louis bar robbery in which an off-duty police officer and a chemist were killed has pleaded guilty to trafficking drugs in central Missouri while he was on parole.

Sixty-seven-year-old Robert Lucious Toney, of Olathe, Kansas, pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court in Jefferson City to distributing methamphetamine, possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and crossing state lines in aid of a racketeering enterprise.

Toney was released on parole in 2010 in the double homicide case. He faces between 10 years and life in prison for the new conviction.

