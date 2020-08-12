Parsons Police: Missing woman last seen with Wichita man

PARSONS, Kan. (KSNW) — The police department in Parsons in southeast Kansas is asking for help to find Lanette Hinman, 26.

Parsons Police say Hinman was reported missing by family members. They say she was last seen by her family on Aug. 8, in a 2010 white Ford Fusion with some front-end damage.

They also say she was last seen with Lawrence Medlock of Wichita. Police say Medlock is being held in the Sedgwick County jail on unrelated charges.

KSN checked jail records. The records show Medlock, Jr. is being held on suspicion of theft, possession of marijuana, driving while suspended, and a tag violation.

Investigators in Parsons are working with officials in Wichita and Sedgwick County to speak with Medlock about Hinman.

A post on the Parsons Police website says, “At this time there is no evidence that she is in danger.”

Police ask anyone with information about Hinman’s location to call (620) 421-7060 or the tip line at (620) 421-7057 or email tips@parsonspd.com.

LATEST STORIES: